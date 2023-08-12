Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 881 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

PFE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.04. 16,609,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

