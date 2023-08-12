Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 465.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.65. 629,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,854. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

