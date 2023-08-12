Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. 2,990,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,597. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.