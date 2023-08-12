Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,087,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,899,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. 185,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

