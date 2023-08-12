Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. 54,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.