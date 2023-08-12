Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after buying an additional 1,236,087 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,909,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after buying an additional 855,118 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,646,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after buying an additional 747,634 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 112,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 2,164,205 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.38. 334,121 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

