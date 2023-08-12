Colony Family Offices LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 854,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,865. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

