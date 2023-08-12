Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.5 %
Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
