Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.75) to GBX 2,350 ($30.03) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,600 ($33.23) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.50) to GBX 3,000 ($38.34) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 3,150 ($40.26) in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

