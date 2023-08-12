Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Director Acquires $36,715.00 in Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Craig Dungan acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $36,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,767.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Citizens Stock Up 2.8 %

CIZN opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Citizens Holding has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

About Citizens

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

