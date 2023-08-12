Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.79. 14,344,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,270. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

