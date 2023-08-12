Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $83,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,338,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.