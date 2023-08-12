Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

