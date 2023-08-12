CIBC Increases TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.33%.
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
