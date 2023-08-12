Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.21.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
