Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chervon Price Performance

Shares of CHRHF stock remained flat at $4.01 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22. Chervon has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered Chervon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Chervon Company Profile

Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.

