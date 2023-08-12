Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chegg from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.62.

CHGG stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

