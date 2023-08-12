Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

