Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Orchestra BioMed Price Performance
Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $23.39.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.