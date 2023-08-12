CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.97

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.97 and traded as low as $17.90. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 4,449 shares trading hands.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

