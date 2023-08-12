Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.55 million.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 92.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 1,546,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 244,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

