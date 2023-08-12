Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,190. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

