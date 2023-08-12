Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLLS. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $4,221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

