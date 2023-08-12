Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CLLS. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $4,221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
