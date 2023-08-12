Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Boosted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Celanese makes up 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $126.00. 2,171,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,583. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

