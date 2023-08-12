CB Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock remained flat at $22.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

