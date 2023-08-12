Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.4% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average is $237.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

