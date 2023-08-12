Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.12

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.12 and traded as low as $87.26. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $87.26, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $473.67 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.
