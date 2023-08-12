carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
carsales.com Stock Down 0.5 %
carsales.com Company Profile
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
