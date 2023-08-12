carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get carsales.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSXXY

carsales.com Stock Down 0.5 %

carsales.com Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515. carsales.com has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

(Get Free Report)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.