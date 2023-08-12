CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $201 million to $221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.67 million.

CarGurus Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 25.21%. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CARG

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after buying an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.