CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.