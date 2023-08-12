Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CARA. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 410.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.82%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 610,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 512,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,120.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 274,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

