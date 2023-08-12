Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $88.00 at CSFB

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by CSFB from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

