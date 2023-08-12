Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,300 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the July 15th total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,074. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

