Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in July

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Calian Group Stock Down 14.5 %

About Calian Group

CLNFF traded down $6.99 on Friday, reaching $41.21. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

