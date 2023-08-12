Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.35, reports. The business had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.10 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

TSE:CFW opened at C$5.59 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

