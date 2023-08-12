Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFWFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

