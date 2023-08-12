Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS CFWFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
