Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $805.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 805 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 849.60 ($10.86), with a volume of 8031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.31).

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 967.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.83.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently 9,361.70%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

