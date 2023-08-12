Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is SCP Investment LP’s Largest Position

SCP Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 28.4% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.28% of Caesars Entertainment worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,105. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

