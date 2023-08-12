Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Reduced by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises about 3.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

