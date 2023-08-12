Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of BEP stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.