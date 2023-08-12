Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

