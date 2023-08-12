Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 9,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
