Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 9,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,915. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

