Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price at $4.50

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,309.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in Sabre by 89.4% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328,251 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares during the period.

SABR opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

