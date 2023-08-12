Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 550.50

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 550.50 ($7.04).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.62) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 643 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 492.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 800.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 573 ($7.32).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

