Brokerages Set OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPENLANE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPENLANE Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

OPENLANE stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. OPENLANE has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.