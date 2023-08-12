Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $35.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN opened at $15.16 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

