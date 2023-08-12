Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $67.06

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of BUD opened at $56.30 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

