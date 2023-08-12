Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite Sells 26,109 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BR opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

View Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.