Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 230,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRLT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 92,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,964. The firm has a market cap of $363.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

