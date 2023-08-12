Bridge Oracle Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $250,086.24 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

