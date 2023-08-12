Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $16.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRDG

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.