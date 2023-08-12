Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,297 shares of company stock worth $20,194,670. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 106.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

